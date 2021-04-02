Two Bastrop first responders hurt after suspected drunk driver hits them on Highway 71

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Two Bastrop emergency responders were hit by a suspected drunk driver Thursday while investigating a crash, a Facebook post by the City of Bastrop said Friday.

Officials say Kenneth Crawford, 53, “abruptly entered the crash scene” while driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee Lattitude, hitting Bastrop Police Sgt. Charles Sanford and Bastrop Fire Assistant Chief Eric DeArmitt. The emergency responders were called out to a crash scene in the 600 block of W. State Highway 71 within the Bastrop city limits when the incident occurred.

While the two tried to detain Crawford, officials say he reversed his Jeep and hit an emergency vehicle, and then pulled forward and hit DeArmitt, then kept driving. Sandford tried to wrestle Crawford’s hands off the steering wheel through the window and ended up going for about a 50-yard ride outside the vehicle.

Sanford was treated for minor injuries and released, but DeArmitt suffered “serious bodily injury which will require ongoing care,” officials said.

Crawford is in custody in Bastrop County Jail, according to jail records. He currently faces a charge of intoxication assault causing serious injury to emergency service personnel, a second-degree felony. Officials say more charges are pending.