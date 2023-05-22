LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The murder trial for an Elgin man connected to a 2022 death begins Monday, according to Lee County court officials.

Investigators believe Timothy Bradshaw, then 43, shot and killed another man and restrained a woman against her will in February 2022. Bradshaw is on trial on the murder charge, as well as kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said at the time it got a report of a possible shooting and kidnapping on Deerwood Drive in Elgin. Deputies arrived to find David Maxwell, 43, dead. He had been shot and killed inside his truck, the sheriff’s office said.

A woman, then 27, whose identity wasn’t released at the time, had also been assaulted and unlawfully restrained, according to the sheriff’s office 2022 release.

Bradshaw was arrested in connection with both incidents, the sheriff’s office said in 2022.