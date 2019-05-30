Trees down, traffic lights out in Bastrop Co. after overnight thunderstorms
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several trees came down after overnight thunderstorms in Bastrop County, according to fire and rescue officials.
"Be careful out there. Heavy rain and winds have caused minor roadway flooding and debris," officials tweeted. They also say power outages are affecting some traffic lights at major intersections including near the intersection of Highway 95 and Chestnut Street.
There are about 35 outages reported to Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative as of 6:10 a.m. with about 595 customers affected in the Bastrop area. See rolling updates of all outages in the Austin area here.
Check your latest forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.
If you're commuting to work or school, check the KXAN traffic page for wrecks and alternate routes.
KXAN viewers in Bastrop County have also been reporting downed trees, road signs and traffic lights out near downtown.
If you see something interesting and are in a safe place, take a picture or video and email it to us at reportit@kxan.com
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Bastrop PD warns about scam phone calls
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop Police Department is warning residents that it has received reports from residents that they've gotten suspicious phone calls.
According to BPD, the caller will identify themselves as a City of Bastrop police officer before asking about overdue loans and demanding payments be made. The caller reportedly threatens the receiver with arrest if they don't pay.
BPD is reminding residents that no police officer will ever contact a citizen in reference to overdue loans or demand monetary payment.Read the Full Article
Video catches Bastrop County deputy slamming a man into the ground
CEDAR CREEK, Texas (KXAN) — A Bastrop County deputy is under investigation after body slamming a man in handcuffs to the ground. The entire thing was caught on video by the man's 14-year-old daughter.
"I felt like he wasn't there to take care of business. He was here for an arrest and here to take me down. That's the mentality that he was on already," said Eric Ybarra, the man arrested on Tuesday. "I feel like I was bullied on my own property and assaulted."
Ybarra admits he's in trouble with the law. He's been driving with an invalid license and had a warrant out for failing to pay his daughter's truancy fees. But he feels like what happened is excessive.Read the Full Article
