Trees down, traffic lights out in Bastrop Co. after overnight thunderstorms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several trees came down after overnight thunderstorms in Bastrop County, according to fire and rescue officials.

"Be careful out there. Heavy rain and winds have caused minor roadway flooding and debris," officials tweeted. They also say power outages are affecting some traffic lights at major intersections including near the intersection of Highway 95 and Chestnut Street.

There are about 35 outages reported to Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative as of 6:10 a.m. with about 595 customers affected in the Bastrop area. See rolling updates of all outages in the Austin area here.

Check your latest forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

If you're commuting to work or school, check the KXAN traffic page for wrecks and alternate routes.

KXAN viewers in Bastrop County have also been reporting downed trees, road signs and traffic lights out near downtown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.