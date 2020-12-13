Traffic stop leads to discovery of 15 pounds of meth in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says what began as a traffic stop led to the discovery of more than 15 pounds of meth.

Daylin Lopez-Iglesia, 30, from Harris County and Dakota Packard, 29, from Galveston County were arrested.

According to a Facebook post, a deputy stopped a driver on U.S. Highway 290 near Paige for a traffic violation on Dec. 7. The deputy noticed signs consistent with criminal activity after speaking with the driver, and with probable cause, searched the vehicle.

In the trunk of the vehicle, 15.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine were found, which has an estimated value of $100,000.

Both are charged with posession of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams, which is a first degree felony.