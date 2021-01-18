The Chicks to headline virtual music festival to fund Bastrop County Confederate statue relocation

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A virtual music festival headlined by The Chicks to raise money for the removal and relocation of Confederate statues from the Bastrop County courthouse lawn is set for Monday.

The “Move Forward Virtual Music Fest” will feature several artists in addition to the Grammy award-winning trio formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, and it begins at 6:30 p.m. The festival organized by the Bastrop County Monument Relocation Committee is aimed to raise the remanding money needed to “carefully remove and relocate” the statutes, and to promote “an environment of racial equality and to ensure that the history of the two monuments is preserved.”

Organizers say $28,000 is needed to get to the $50,000 goal to relocate the statues — an obelisk that features Confederate symbols and a memorial to Confederate major and 22nd Texas governor Joseph D. Sayers. The obelisk has been on the courthouse lawn since 1910 and the Sayers memorial has been there since 1964.

Cheryl Lee and Shalah Johnson, co-chairs of the committee, say the statues can be moved and still represent historical significance.

“The Committee is confident that the relocation can be done in a dignified manner, and has resolved to make this transition one that will honor this part of history in Bastrop County while allowing our community to advance toward a more just and inclusive home for all of our residents,” they said in a statement.

Bastrop County commissioners voted to remove the statues from the courthouse lawn in July.

Lee and author Ryan Holiday are set to speak as part of the event. It will be simulcast on Facebook and YouTube.

Artists slated to perform are: