BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People in Bastrop County are concerned about Elon Musk’s Boring Company’s request to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into the Colorado River.

Tuesday night, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality held a meeting with neighbors about the future of their drinking water supply.

A representative from the Boring Co. was there to answer questions and explain the dumping process.

“We will have less than 3% of the water being industrial water. It’s from one process, a water jet process that uses a water jet to cut materials. And that is treated before it will head to a final treatment,” Rajit Patel with Gapped Bass LLC said. “So there will be a primary treatment to where it is ready to head to the final treatment.”

In July, Gapped Bass LLC, an entity affiliated with the Boring Co., submitted a permit application with the TCEQ to dump 142,500 gallons of treated wastewater directly into the Colorado River below Lady Bird Lake. The water treatment facility on the company’s property would serve “tunnel boring equipment manufacturing and testing facility with on-site residences,” according to a notice from TCEQ.

The company is also requesting the ability to discharge the wastewater onto its own 63 acres of land that cannot be accessed by the public.