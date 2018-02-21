Testing in historic Bastrop jail finds asbestos on office equipment

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Testing in the old Bastrop County jail has found asbestos in dust on office equipment but no airborne asbestos fibers, according to a statement from the County Judge and records obtained by KXAN.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, employees in the historic jail building, used for county offices, were told to leave the building after plaster containing a “small percentage of asbestos” was loosened and displaced, causing a health and safety concern, according to a statement from County Judge Paul Pape.

The county contracted with asbestos specialists to have the interior air and dust on some office equipment tested. Through the Texas Public Information Act, KXAN requested all recent asbestos tests for the building. Samples gathered from office equipment in the Civil Processes Office found asbestos-containing dust on three of five items tested, including a deputies’ office printer, a coffee machine and an “office wall hanging.” The asbestos test report is dated Feb. 16.

Pape’s news release Wednesday mentions the negative airborne asbestos test, but it does not specifically mention the tests the county paid for that show some office dust did contain asbestos. Pape does not mention the asbestos-containing dust in a Feb. 14 statement, either.

You can read the full asbestos dust test results here.

The old jail at 801 Pine St., just next to the Bastrop County Courthouse, was built in the 1890s and suffered damage from Hurricane Harvey in August, necessitating the repairs that led to the asbestos concern. It was not until Jan. 29 that the building was initially tested. The test results came back on Feb. 13, and then the building was emptied.

All offices shuttered by the closure have now reopened in different facilities. Judge Pape said Indigent Health Care and Prescription Assistance are at the Tuck Building, 104 Chestnut St., in Bastrop. Civil Process staff are working out of temporary offices in the jail complex and arrangements have been made to hold juries in other rooms of the courthouse.

Following the air test, the county says trained workers were able to clean and remove much of the furniture and fixtures from the offices as well as work items such as computers, files and desk contents.

While the county comes up with a plan to get rid of the asbestos in the wall plaster and flooring, the historic jail will remain closed and off-limits. Because the offices have been relocated, Pape said there is no deadline for the work to be done.

The county judge says the Commissioners Court will consider options and a plan will be developed in the near future.