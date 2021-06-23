Some Bastrop residents upset over film studio construction approval

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) – Bastrop City Council unanimously approved construction for the Bastrop 552 Development on Tuesday. This is a 546-acre development that will primarily serve as a multi-faceted film studio.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, some Bastrop residents said it could change their way of life.

“Most of us chose to move here to get away from places like Austin and to enjoy the quiet peacefulness of our neighborhoods and the distinct character of Bastrop. This development seems to destroy all of that,” said Bastrop resident William Johnson.

Bastrop 552 Development plan (City of Bastrop photo)

Assistant City Manager Trey Job addressed the concerns from neighbors of the development site which include traffic, improvements to surrounding streets, noise complaints, outdoor lighting standards and taxes. He ensured that even after the development’s approval, there are still steps to be taken as far as negotiations and regulations associated with the plan.

The transportation, land and public frontage plan are not set in stone yet, which means that there will be room for more input from the public in the future.

“Our opposition of this development is not out of any hate for the development, but rather out of love for our neighborhoods and the Bastrop way of life,” Johnson continued.

City Council members believe the impact on residents’ lives will be the same as if they were in a historic home in Pecan Park or on Pecan Street. The developers are going to comply with the noise and light ordinances, which are the same for everyone in the city, and they’ll also pay city taxes.

“The development can be built even if it’s not within city limits and so, therefore, if it’s in the city limits there will be more regulations. I think that the group will be more protected with that and that’s what’s guiding me in my decision,” said councilmember Dock Jackson.

Without zoning in the county, there can be all types of different developments built in the city.

“I wanted to assure the citizens of the county that aren’t our constituents, but we still care about them and we want what’s best for them. Therefore, if this does pass there will be more regulations and considerations for them that will help them with this project,” Jackson continued.

According to developers, the full project will be built in phases over the next six years. There will be more meetings in the following weeks to discuss plans moving forward.