Smithville mayor resigns despite winning re-election

SMITHVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The mayor of Smithville is resigning despite being re-elected in November.

Mayor Scott Saunders, Jr. made the announcement on Facebook, saying he is taking time to focus on his family and business after having a rough 2020.

“Let’s just say I was mentally, physically, financially and emotionally exhausted; I’m a young guy with a young family and a new business just trying to make it. My hectic work schedule is not only impacting my family but also my mental and physical health,” he explained.

Saunders was elected to Smithville City Council in 2012. He was elected to serve as mayor in 2016.

Smithville City Manager Robert Tamble says the city will consider the appointment of Mayor Pro Tem Joanna Morgan to serve as mayor for the remainder of Saunders’ term, which ends in May.

The mayor’s seat will be placed on the May ballot. Saunders’ resignation is effective Monday.