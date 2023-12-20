SMITHVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Smithville Independent School District confirmed to KXAN Wednesday that district officials, along with the Smithville Police Department, are investigating an alleged incident involving several high school basketball players earlier this month.

Smithville ISD said in a statement to KXAN the district has received “allegations of an incident involving several Smithville High School basketball players that occurred on one of our buses earlier this month.” District officials added they wouldn’t comment further on the alleged incident due to the ongoing investigation.

“The District is working actively with our families to ensure that any students who engaged in misconduct receive the due process they are entitled and disciplinary consequences as appropriate,” school officials said in an emailed statement to KXAN. “Above all, we are committed to ensuring a safe and healthy learning environment for all our students and will be focused on providing support to students involved.”

KXAN has also reached out to Smithville PD regarding the alleged incident. We will update this story if a response is received.