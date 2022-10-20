Highway 71 in Bastrop County closed due to crash (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — State Highway 71 just east of Pope Bend Road is closed in both directions due to a crash, the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday morning.

That area is near Cedar Creek High School.

Westbound traffic is being allowed to drive on the eastbound lanes of the highway, while eastbound traffic is being directed to use Union Chapel Road.

The TxDOT closure map expects the highway to open back up at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

