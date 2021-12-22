‘Severely undernourished’ cattle seized on Bastrop County property

BASTROP COUNTY (KXAN) — Forty-one head of “severely undernourished” cattle were seized Tuesday on a property north of Elgin, the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSO said that its Livestock Unit executed a search warrant on the property at 9 a.m. on Dec. 21. The owner of the cattle had been “previously notified and given several opportunities to better care for the animals,” BCSO said.

Deputies were able to round up and pen the herd, loading and transporting them to an impoundment facility. A bull did not survive, the office said.

BCSO said a civil process is being initiated to divest the owner of the cattle. After that, information will be presented to the District Attorney for consideration of pursuing criminal charges.

The owner could face cruelty to livestock animals through neglect charges, a class A misdemeanor, BCSO said.

