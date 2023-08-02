Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 2, 2023

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management is responding to a wildland fire located near Hellinger Road. The fire, named the Mesquite Field Fire, is separate from the 100-acre Powder Keg Pine Fire that broke out Tuesday.

Officials said the Mesquite Field Fire is currently estimated at roughly 30 acres, as of about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

BCOEM said there is no containment of the fire, but added there are no evacuations necessary at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.