Salon owner asks public for help getting new styling tools after robbery

Bastrop County

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A salon owner in Bastrop County is asking the public for help after her styling tools were stolen.

Sumai Lokumbe has been a cosmetologist for 35 years. On Monday, she walked into her salon to find that everything – her blow dryer, flat iron, scissors and clippers – had been taken.

“It was a huge surprise to know that someone would kind of violate the sanctuary of what she’s made this studio,” said Lokumbe’s daughter Krystal Grimes.

Grimes is leading the charge to replenish everything her mom lost by hosting a supply drive.

“We always have to spin things negative into a positive, you know,” Grimes explained.

The drive will be at the Kerr Community Center on Dec. 15, starting at 3 p.m. Attendees can donate styling tools to help Lokumbe recover what was stolen.

