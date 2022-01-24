Rolling Pines Fire in Bastrop County 100% contained after nearly a week

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Rolling Pines Fire in Bastrop County is now 100% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, nearly a week after it first sparked near Bastrop State Park.

In a Monday update, the forest service said the fire “received beneficial rainfall.” Crews will continue to keep an eye on the area, and fireline rehabilitation will start Tuesday.

The fire grew to 812 acres after officials said embers from a prescribed burn escaped its boundaries on Jan. 18. Now, Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape said he’s working with Texas Parks and Wildlife to figure out what went wrong.

About 250 families had to be evacuated as the fire grew during the week, but no buildings were damaged, and there were no injuries. Those families were allowed to return home last week.

A burn ban took effect in the county Saturday at 6 a.m. and prohibits outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county.