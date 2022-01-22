Rolling Pines 812-acre fire 95% contained

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Saturday update from the Texas A&M Forest Service said the Rolling Pines Fire in Bastrop County is nearly contained.

The fire started Jan. 18 and grew to more than 800 acres due to embers from a controlled burn that flew outside the intended boundaries. It’s 95% contained four days later, according to a tweet from the agency’s account.

The fire forced about 250 families to evacuate at one point, but those families have since been allowed to return. No one was hurt and no structures were threatened.

The Bastrop County Judge issued a burn ban for the county that went into effect Saturday morning.

Crews continued their work mopping up the fire and patrolling it Saturday.