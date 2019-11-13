Rodney Reed’s mother, brother join protesters rallying after canceled hearing

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Protesters are rallying outside the Bastrop County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday in an effort to halt the execution of Rodney Reed.

This is after a court hearing asking to void the execution date that was scheduled for Wednesday was canceled after Bastrop District Attorney Bryan Goertz and Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a motion to stop the hearing.

Reed’s case came under the national spotlight after he was convicted of the April 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites. Sentenced to death, the controversial case has taken a new twist after Reed’s defense and supporters argue new evidence could exonerate him of the crime.

READ: Murder in the Lost Pines: The Rodney Reed Case

The rally, organized by Reed’s family will have the following speakers: