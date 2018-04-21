Researchers work to eliminate cancer at research center in Bastrop

About 45 minutes from Austin, researchers are working to try and eliminate cancer.

KXAN got a rare look inside the Michael E. Keeling Center and the specific cancer they’re currently targeting.

Sitting on nearly 400 acres outside of Bastrop, the center is home to around 2,000 primates — including rhesus macaque, squirrel, owl monkeys and baboons — serving the biomedical research community.

Dr. Christian Abee, the center’s director for Comparative Medicine and Research, said, “We study diseases across species lines and by studying diseases in animals we can better understand diseases in humans.”

Although Abee understands some may be against this form of research, he says it’s crucial for the development of safe medicine.

“Virtually ever breakthrough that we have had in medical research has been the research of studies that started with animals,” Abee said.

Right now, researchers are studying colon cancer that has naturally occurred in monkeys at the center.

“We are investigating several aspects,” Veterinary Pathologist Dr. Gregory Wilkerson said. “We are trying to see if this develops from inflammatory bowel diseases that the monkeys sometimes have and we’re looking into something called the microbiome, which is the natural population of bacteria, protozoa and viruses that exist within the gut and see if that has any relation to it as well.”

Wilkerson says the goal is to understand the underlying disease so that one day they can treat people.

Because at the end of the day Abee says, “The ultimate ‘why’ is saving lives. And, the ultimate why is going to end up saving lives in the future that today can’t be saved.”

Following a recent animal escape from a different Texas medical research facility, Keeling’s director assured KXAN they have proper safety procedures.

Two chimps have escaped in the past: one in 2007 and one in 2008. Afterward, Keeling officials revamped the safety procedures.

They even spent $1 million in fencing to secure the chimp enclosure.

The center is home to around 120 chimpanzees.