BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The railroad crossing at Highway 95 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be blocked until midday on Monday due to a train that derailed.

A tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation around 8:45 p.m. Sunday said Highway 95 would be closed until further notice.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said Smithville officials advised that the derailment was “minor,” and that Smithville ISD buses may be delayed.

Drivers should take alternate routes.