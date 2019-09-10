Puppy stolen from Bastrop County Animal Shelter

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Animal Shelter is hoping a thief will have a change of heart and return a stolen puppy.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s office is looking for Ally — a one-month-old puppy that went missing from the shelter Sunday.

Ally is a small terrier mix and the shelter says, at 2.5 lbs, she’s too young to be away for her mother. The shelter says they’re currently going over surveillance video.

Employees say if Ally is returned unharmed that they’ll take her back no questions asked.

The Director of Bastrop County Animal Services, Ashley Hermans, says the puppy was pending adoption and now “a family with children are very sad to hear that their dog was stolen.”

The family already paid a deposit and had an approved adoption application.