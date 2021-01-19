Pre-registration open for COVID-19 vaccination waitlist in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Pre-registration for the waitlist for COVID-19 vaccinations is now open for Bastrop County residents as well as those in nearby counties.

The county was designated as a vaccine hub by the Texas Department of State Health Services. As of Tuesday, it has received 1,000 doses of the vaccine to be distributed by Bastrop County Cares.

Martha Zornes–a Travis County resident–said she’s will to drive to Bastop, to get her husband the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Otherwise, it could be April or May, before you end up getting the vaccine.”

She just pre-registered with Bastrop County on Tuesday morning, noticing a difference in the survey.

“I especially liked the question about how soon could you get there,” Zornes said.

The survey will ask for things like your age, medical conditions, where you live and your contact information. You will then be placed on a waiting list, and someone will call you when it’s time to set up an appointment.

“We’re not using it for research per say,” said Bastrop County Health Authority, and leader of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, Dr. Desmar Walkes. “We are using it to make informed decisions about where we are.”

Online registration is preferred, the county said, but if you don’t have access to a cell phone or computer, you can call (866) 268-2289 and leave a message.

“It is our primary objective to get everyone in Bastrop County, and other rural Central Texas counties, registered for the vaccine as soon as possible and to get vaccines administered to all our citizens within 90 days,” the county said in a press release Tuesday.

Walkes said 1a and 1b residents in Bastrop County, and surrounding rural counties will be first priority. According to Walkes, responses to the survey won’t dictate how high up on the list a person is.

Nearly 7,000 people have already pre-registered through the website.

Walkes has requested as many as 10,000 doses for larger clinics, the county said.