BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A wildfire in Bastrop County has burned around 100 acres as of Wednesday morning.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon in the area of Highway 71 and Harmon Road. The Bastrop County Office of Emergency said fire progression had stopped overnight, and as of an 8:45 a.m. Wednesday update, no evacuation orders were in effect.

Powder Keg Pine Fire burns in Bastrop County August 1, 2023 (Viewer-submitted photo)

Powder Keg Pine Fire burns in Bastrop County August 1, 2023 (Viewer-submitted photo)

Powder Keg Pine Fire burns in Bastrop County August 1, 2023 (Photo courtesy: Bobby Stewart)

Traffic is backed up amid the Powder Keg Pine Fire burning in Bastrop County on August 1, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Grady Gray)

Some nearby homes were initially evacuated as a “precautionary measure,” but evacuees were later allowed to return home.

KXAN viewers sent photos and videos of the fire and the emergency response.

Airtanker drops retardant on Powder Keg Pine fire in Bastrop County on August 1, 2023 (Photo courtesy: Shaley Klumker) Airtanker drops retardant on Powder Keg Pine fire in Bastrop County on August 1, 2023 (Photo courtesy: Shaley Klumker)

A plane was seen doing water and retardant drops to mitigate the spread of the fire.

The Austin Fire Department said it and other Travis County ESDs sent multiple units to help with the fire.

Emergency management officials said there are no reports yet of injuries or damage to any homes or buildings.

Crews are still working to extinguish the wildfire, and they’re asking people to avoid the area.