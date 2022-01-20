Photos: Rolling Pines Fire burns more than 700 acres in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY (KXAN) — The Rolling Pines Fire in Bastrop County has burned more than 700 acres since it started Jan. 18.
A prescribed burn was believed to have gotten out of control and sparked the Rolling Pines Fire. No residential structures have been damaged as of Thursday, officials said.
The latest report from fire officials Thursday said crews haven’t allowed the fire to advance much with 58% containment, and the acreage burned total is still at 783. Alex Bregenzer with the Texas A&M Forest Service said once more people get out and survey the scene, those numbers could change Thursday afternoon.
