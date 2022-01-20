Photos: Rolling Pines Fire burns more than 700 acres in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY (KXAN) — The Rolling Pines Fire in Bastrop County has burned more than 700 acres since it started Jan. 18.

A prescribed burn was believed to have gotten out of control and sparked the Rolling Pines Fire. No residential structures have been damaged as of Thursday, officials said.

The latest report from fire officials Thursday said crews haven’t allowed the fire to advance much with 58% containment, and the acreage burned total is still at 783. Alex Bregenzer with the Texas A&M Forest Service said once more people get out and survey the scene, those numbers could change Thursday afternoon.

Images of a wildfire in Bastrop County that sparked Jan. 18, 2022 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

The Rolling Pines Fine in Bastrop County that sparked Jan. 18, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

The Rolling Pines Fine in Bastrop County that sparked Jan. 18, 2022 (Courtesy Lindsay Weeks)

Officials from Bastrop County and Texas A&M Forest Service hold a press conference Jan. 19, 2022 to give details about the Rolling Pines Fire in Bastrop County. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

A controlled burn notice in Bastrop County with smoke from the 640-acre fire behind it. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

Images of a wildfire in Bastrop County that sparked Jan. 18, 2022 (Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service)

Viewer photos from the Tahitian Village neighborhood in Bastrop highlights cloud coverage extending from this afternoon’s wildfires. (Courtesy: Emely Alvarado)

(Photo: Daniel Marin, KXAN)

Images of a wildfire in Bastrop County that sparked Jan. 18, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

Images of a wildfire in Bastrop County that sparked Jan. 18, 2022 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Images of a wildfire in Bastrop County that sparked Jan. 18, 2022 (Courtesy Lindsay Weeks)

An orange glow can be seen from the Rolling Pines Fire Tuesday night. (KXAN Photo)

For more information on the fire, visit KXAN’s live updates page.