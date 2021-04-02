Person shot in the face during ‘road rage’ incident near Elgin, police say

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — An incident between two drivers turned violent Friday afternoon on State Highway 95 outside Elgin.

The Elgin Police Department called it a “road rage” incident where a driver shot someone in the face following an apparent disagreement about the appropriate speed to travel on the highway.

One driver in front of a line of cars was going 55-60 mph, EPD said. A driver a few cars behind became angry and sped up, passed all the cars in front of them — including the lead car.

Once that car pulled in front, the driver slammed on the brakes and forced all the other cars behind them to stop. Then, once everyone was stopped, the driver got out of the car and started punching the windows of the car originally at the front of the line. The driver of that car then opened fire and shot the person punching their car in the face.

EPD officers were first on scene and took the person who fired shots into custody, and emergency crews responded to treat the person who was shot, EPD said.

Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Texas DPS troopers also responded to the scene.