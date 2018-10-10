One of four victims in Bastrop SH 95 crash identified

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The crash that killed four people, including two children, on State Highway 95 near Old McDade Road on Oct. 7, 2018. (Courtesy/Susie Herndon)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One of the four people killed in a crash on State Highway 95 just north of the city of Bastrop on Sunday has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sergio Aguas Casarrubia, 62, of Austin, was riding as a passenger in a 1996 Honda sedan going southbound near Old McDade Road when a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck hydroplaned and crossed into oncoming traffic around 11:38 a.m.

DPS says the Honda crashed into the passenger side of the pickup truck.

Casarrubia, along with one other unnamed adult and two children, died at the crash scene. A child who survived the crash was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, DPS says.

Troopers say the pickup truck, driven by a 40-year-old man from Bastrop, was being driven at unsafe speeds for wet road conditions. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are still trying to reach the family of the other victims in the car.