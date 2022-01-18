‘Not a good situation’: Bastrop Co. fire is déjà vu for some residents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sitting on his ATV off the side of State Highway 21, Charlie Parobek could only watch as smoke once again crept toward his property.

Parobek, who has lived in the area for 30 years, lost nearly everything when a wildfire ripped through Bastrop County in 2011, a scene that resembled the one Tuesday as flames scorched hundreds of acres.

“Kind of reminiscent in the way the wind is blowing and what’s going on,” he told KXAN. “It’s not a good situation.”

Terri Lee and her landlord Wayne Dickinson perched themselves atop a pickup truck as the helicopters whirled overhead Tuesday. Lee lives in a cabin Dickinson built by hand 25 years ago.

The cabin made it through the 2011 fire and Dickinson found himself now praying for another miracle.

“It was one of the only ones that survived on that street, so we’re kinda hopeful right now,” he said, fighting back tears.

Crews continued to work and put out the fire, which is believed to have likely started when a prescribed burn moved outside of its boundaries. The fire has burned more than 600 acres.