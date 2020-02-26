Nearly 500 Bastrop Co. voters receive multiple 2020 primary ballots due to processing error

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — With only a week until Texans vote on Super Tuesday, Bastrop County revealed some voters received several ballots in the mail do to a processing snafu.

A total of 484 voters received three ballots each by mail due to a third party vendor, SeaChange, the county elections administrator says.

Fourteen of those voters have returned multiple ballots by mail, Bastrop County says. Two voters have returned all three.

Bastrop County’s Elections Department wants to reassure everyone, their office only counts and records one ballot per voter.

Any duplicates will not count, but the office will keep them for their records.

If you have received multiple ballots, the county recommends that you destroy all duplicates, or else return them to the Bastrop County Elections Department at 804 Pecan Street. If you have any questions, call (512) 581-7160.