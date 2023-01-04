BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person was arrested after a multi-agency vehicle chase involving a person wanted for murder ended in a crash Wednesday, according to a news release from the Bryan Police Department.

Just after 1 p.m., BPD helped with the chase, which began near North Earl Rudder Freeway (State Highway 6) and Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan, the release said.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Police Department, according to BPD.

The chase continued southbound on Earl Rudder Freeway until the suspect’s vehicle crashed near the intersection of State Highway 6 and Robert Road in Navasota, Texas, the release said.

When law enforcement made contact with the suspect at the crash scene, the release said the suspect had shot themselves. Then, the suspect was provided medical treatment on the scene and was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

During the chase, BPD said the suspect’s vehicle hit a Chevrolet SUV driving on Earl Rudder Freeway. However, the victim of the SUV was not injured.

DPS is investigating the crash, according to BPD. Furthermore, Navasota PD is investigating the crash involving the suspect vehicle, the release said.

The suspect was not identified, and the case remained under investigation Wednesday.