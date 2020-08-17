Multiple fires near SH 71 in Bastrop County contained

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop County responders were able to contain multiple grass fires that started near State Highway 71 on Sunday afternoon, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management.

Bastrop County OEM says the fires were on westbound State Highway 71 from Pope Bend to the Hyatt Lost Pines resort.

The fire did damage to about an acre and a half of land, and it is believed to have started on the roadside. Responders don’t know the cause of the fire. There were no reported injuries, according to Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1