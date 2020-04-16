Multiple explosions heard at Camp Swift fire Wednesday; no one hurt

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two homes and other structures went up in flames Wednesday night near Camp Swift in Bastrop County.

Josh Gill, fire chief of Bastrop County ESD No. 2, said the fire was at a compound of sorts with two mobile homes, outbuildings and a motorcycle. He said his crew heard several explosions, but there were no injuries associated with the blaze.

Everyone in the buildings escaped without injuries, and declined lodging assistance, GIll said.

Along with ESD No. 2, McDade and Bastrop fire fighters responded to the scene.

Gill said a hydrant was close enough to the scene to help fight the blaze, and he said that’s not always the case given the remote nature of places in Bastrop County.

The homeowner thinks a potbelly stove he was using to keep warm is to blame for the fire.