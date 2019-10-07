MISSING: Bastrop girl last seen after being dropped off at school

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl last seen on Friday Oct. 4 after being dropped off at school.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Xitlaly “Kaly” Castro was dropped off at 8 a.m. but did not attend any of her classes that day.

Her current whereabouts are unknown but the release said she is endangered.

Castro is a Hispanic female with black hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5′ 7″ in height and about 150 pounds.

If you have seen her or have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 549-5034 or email conor.brown@co.bastrop.tx.us.