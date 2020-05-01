Minors curfew ordinance passes in Bastrop

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop City Council unanimously approved a curfew for minors during its Tuesday meeting.

Minors in Bastrop cannot be in a public place, or a private place other than their home, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 12:01-5 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, or during school hours Mondays-Fridays while Bastrop ISD schools are in session.

Minors are, as defined by the ordinance, any person 10 years old or older and not yet 18 years old.

Both the minor in question and parents of the minor can be fined up to $500 for each offense, which is defined as when the offender “knowingly remains, walks, runs, stands, drives, rides, or otherwise is present in, on or upon any public place, or any private place other than his place of residence, or on the premises of any establishment within the city during curfew hours.”

This applies to parents when they “knowingly permit” or “by insufficient control allows” the minor to be out past curfew.

It also applies to owners and operators of public places if they allow a minor to be at their premises during curfew hours.

The punishment is a fine up to $500, and it’s considered a class C misdemeanor.

The city says they’ve had a 35% drop in curfew violations from 2010-15, compared to 2016-present.

The ordinance is reviewed every three years per state law requirements, the city says, and a curfew was first put in place in 1994.

Following the creation of nuisance codes in 2019, Bastrop Interim Police Chief Clint Nagy reviewed the ordinance and it was adopted with the new codes.