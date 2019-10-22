Man tried to run over wife with truck, Bastrop Co. deputy shoots him in leg, sheriff’s office reports

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an incident that occurred on Monday when a man tried running his wife over, which resulted in a deputy shooting the man in the leg.

According to BCSO, the office was alerted to an incident that was said to have happened on and off of the roadway, where Elgin resident Billy Jack Lloyd, 61, was reportedly chasing and attempting to run over his wife with a truck.

The deputy says he arrived at Lloyd’s home where he saw the man near his truck. The deputy says he gave several commands, that Lloyd refused to follow them and that the man reached inside the pickup and pulled out a 30/30 rifle.

In response, the deputy fired once, hitting the man in the leg, BCSO says.

The deputy says that Lloyd continued to resist and not follow commands, however, but the deputy was eventually able to restrain him. Lloyd was transported to a local hospital and was examined for injuries before being released.

The victim was found at a neighbor’s house where she’d gone to get away from Lloyd. She was taken to a local hospital and examined before being released.

Since the incident involved an officer-related shooting, the BCSO says it’s following protocol and putting the deputy on administrative duties until a preliminary review of the incident is performed.

He has been placed in Bastrop County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, family violence — more charges are expected to be filed. His bond was set at $1 million.