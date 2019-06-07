Man indicted for November Buc-ees bomb threat
BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of a bomb threat against the Buc-ee's located at 1700 TX-71 in November 2018.
According to a Bastrop Police Department, its Criminal Investigations Division has thoroughly investigated the incident and identified Bastrop resident David Lowery Coronado, 18, as the suspect.
Coronado is accused of terroristic threat causing pecuniary loss.
Several law enforcement agencies including the Bastrop County Sheriff's Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bastrop County Emergency Services District 2, Bastrop police and fire department searched the area, along with the Austin Police Bomb squad unit on the day of the threat.
No evidence of an explosive device was found.
Bastrop PD warns about scam phone calls
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop Police Department is warning residents that it has received reports from residents that they've gotten suspicious phone calls.
According to BPD, the caller will identify themselves as a City of Bastrop police officer before asking about overdue loans and demanding payments be made. The caller reportedly threatens the receiver with arrest if they don't pay.
BPD is reminding residents that no police officer will ever contact a citizen in reference to overdue loans or demand monetary payment.Read the Full Article
