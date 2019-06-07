Man indicted for November Buc-ees bomb threat

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of a bomb threat against the Buc-ee’s located at 1700 TX-71 in November 2018.

According to a Bastrop Police Department, its Criminal Investigations Division has thoroughly investigated the incident and identified Bastrop resident David Lowery Coronado, 18, as the suspect.

Coronado is accused of terroristic threat causing pecuniary loss.

Several law enforcement agencies including the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bastrop County Emergency Services District 2, Bastrop police and fire department searched the area, along with the Austin Police Bomb squad unit on the day of the threat.

No evidence of an explosive device was found.