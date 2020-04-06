Man in his 50s becomes Bastrop County’s first coronavirus-related death

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — An Elgin man in his 50s has died from complications with the coronavirus becoming Bastrop County’s first death due to the virus, according to county health officials on Monday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Bastrop County is 11 as of Monday, April 6. The county’s number includes the 58-year-old man that died from the virus.

“This troubling news hits close to home,” said Elgin Mayor Chris Cannon in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Again, I ask everyone to please take this situation seriously and limit contact with others.”

One other patient has recovered and been released by their doctor, Bastrop County reports.

“We extend our deepest condolences to this citizens’ loved ones in the wake of this loss,” said County Judge Paul Pape. “This tragic outcome is clear evidence of the gravity of the world-wide pandemic. Please take all precautions to avoid exposure to this deadly virus.