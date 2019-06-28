Local district raising money for stadium lights to pass on Friday night football tradition

McDade High School’s six-man football team had to play home games here on Saturdays or at rented fields 20 miles away in the evenings last season because the field doesn’t have lights. (KXAN/Chris Davis)

McDADE, Texas (KXAN) — A small school district in northern Bastrop County wants its new six-man football team to experience true Texas high school football under Friday night lights, but before that can happen, the district needs to raise money to buy the lights.

McDade ISD’s team joined the University Interscholastic League (UIL) last year to compete with other 1A schools. Local businesses donated the turf, sprinkler system, scoreboard, and bleachers.

But because the field doesn’t have stadium lights, the Bulldogs’ home games happened either on Saturdays while the sun was up or on rented fields 20 miles away.

That’s not the Texas tradition assistant football coach Jake Story wants to pass on to the team.

“I don’t want them to have to rent a field from somebody else,” he said. “I want them to have something of their own.”

The district is hoping to bring in some big corporate donations to fund the lighting system, but until that happens, McDade ISD is collecting money one donation at a time through a GoFundMe page. The goal is to raise $75,000.

“We just want to see them be able to enjoy it just like everybody else does,” Story said.

