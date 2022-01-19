Live updates: Bastrop County’s Rolling Pines Fire 30% contained, more than 780 acres burned

A controlled burn notice in Bastrop County with smoke from the 640-acre fire behind it. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

BASTROP COUNTY (KXAN) — A controlled burn turned out on control and sparked the Rolling Pines Fire in Bastrop County on Tuesday.

A 6 p.m. update from fire and county emergency officials Tuesday said the fire has burned around 640 acres and was 10% contained. An update Wednesday showed fire crews have made progress getting it under control with 30% containment and 783 acres burned.

As the fire continues to move, around 200 firefighters from around Texas are helping battle the blaze with heavy equipment on the ground digging firelines and helicopters dropping water from the air. The fire caused Bluebonnet Electric Co-op to de-energize some power lines in the area of the fire, leading to nearly 350 of their customers without power.

Thankfully, winds calmed overnight into Wednesday, but as a strong cold front comes and potentially causes a 40-degree drop in temperatures in less than 24 hours, winds are expected to pick up again.

8:25 a.m. – Fire officials updated the total acreage and containment level of the fire, saying 783 acres and 30% contained. More information will be given at the 9 a.m. update briefing. State Highway 21 through the area remains closed, officials said.

8 a.m. – The Texas A&M Forest Service will give an update at 9 a.m. outside the Bastrop State Park headquarters. We will stream the update in this story.

6 a.m. – The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management issued an update on its Facebook page saying “fireline leadership did not report changes to the acreage or containment during night operations.”

“Crews worked throughout the night continuing to create containment line and patrolling near homes for any threats,” the update said, in part.

The agency also pointed out there’s a temporary flight restriction around the area of the fire and told people not to fly their personal drones in the area.