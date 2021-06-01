LCRA partially opens floodgate Tuesday at Lake Bastrop Dam

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Lower Colorado River Authority partially opened a floodgate on Lake Bastrop Dam at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

LCRA says it’s necessary to “maintain Lake Bastrop within its normal operating range.” The partially opened floodgate will let about 700-800 cubic feet per second flow out, and the water released will flow down Spicer Creek and Piney Creek and into the Colorado River.

Data from LCRA shows the damn was slightly above its upper range on May 28 and May 29, but then dipped down below its 450 feet upper limit above the dam after a floodgate was opened. LCRA said with rain in the forecast all week, runoff and flooding are both possible.

LCRA says it will be “closely monitoring” the lake levels in the case of heavy rain potentially contributing to a rise that would necessitate more floodgates to open.