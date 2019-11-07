Hypoallergenic dogs up for adoption at Bastrop shelter on first-come, first-serve basis

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Animal Shelter announced that starting Friday, Nov. 8, it will have a few hypoallergenic dogs, fixed and up for adoption.

The dogs are various mixes of mini Schnauzers, Yorkies and Maltese Terriers. Most are around 1.5 years old but some are closer to 7 years old.

The dogs are adoptable on a first-come, first-served basis and the adoption fee is $130. They require professional grooming on a daily basis and the animal shelter says they are best suited for experienced dog owners. Additionally, they have not been socialized with children or other pets.

The unique thing about hypoallergenic dogs is that they shed very little. This means that allergy-causing danders that can stick to their fur won’t be released into the air. That is also why it is important to groom them daily since their unique fur is more prone to knots and tangles.

To be considered to adopt you must complete a two-page application form. The form can be picked up and turned in at the shelter or downloaded online at the Bastrop Animal Shelter’s website then emailed to bwatsondds@gmail.com.

The shelter currently has about 150 animals currently up for adoption. The adoption fee for dogs is typically $130 and $65 for cats. However, the shelter is running a special now with the fee for cats and non-hypoallergenic dogs at $20.