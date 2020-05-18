Head-on collision kills three on SH 71 in Bastrop County

Bastrop County

by: KXAN

Posted: / Updated:

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Three people were killed in a head-on collision between two cars on State Highway 71 in Bastrop County Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A 2001 Honda Accord was traveling west on SH 71 in the eastbound lanes when it hit a 2010 Toyota Corolla head-on around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, DPS reports.

As a result of the crash, three people were killed — two people in the Toyota Corolla and one person in the Honda Accord. Two other people in the Accord were taken by air to a medical facility, DPS says.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

