SMITHVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher at Smithville High School faces sexual assault and child pornography charges after a student came forward.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said on Aug. 30, it received the report about former chemistry teacher Abigail Seidel, 25, who resigned from her role at the school in May.

The 16-year-old victim made an outcry about being sexually assaulted by Seidel.

Seidel was interviewed, the sheriff’s office said, and admitted to having sex with the victim beginning in August. BCSO said Seidel was also found to be in possession of child pornography.

She was booked into the Bastrop County Jail Thursday and charged with sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

The Smithville Independent School District said in a statement it heard about the allegations in August and “promptly reported” it to law enforcement as well as to state education certification officials. Smithville ISD said it can’t provide any more details about the case because of confidentiality laws.

The district ensured there are no ongoing safety or security concerns related to the report about Seidel.

“Smithville ISD is committed to maintaining a safe and affirming climate for our learners, staff, and community,” the district’s statement read, in part. “SISD will continue to work collaboratively with law enforcement to assist, as needed, in the investigation.”

If anyone has additional details about the case or Seidel, BCSO said to call it in at (512) 549-5100.