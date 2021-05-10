Former Smithville mayor arrested on sexual assault of a child charges

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The former mayor of Smithville, Scott Saunders, Jr., was arrested on sexual assault of a child charges Monday, according to the city.

In a statement posted on social media Monday, the city said allegations made on Facebook accused Saunders of criminal offenses. Once this information was discovered, it was forwarded to the Texas Rangers for an investigation.

“We were notified this morning, May 10, 2021, that former Mayor Scott Saunders, Jr. was arrested and booked into the Bastrop County Jail on two (2) counts of sexual assault of a child and one (1) count of indecency with a child,” the city’s statement read.

Even though he won re-election in November, Saunders resigned in January, saying he wanted to take time to focus on his family, business and mental health after having a difficult 2020.

According to court records, the charges stem from alleged incidents in June 2010 and May 2015.

KXAN reached out Monday to Saunders’ attorney and the city to gather more information. We will update this story once a response is received.