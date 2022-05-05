ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A former Elgin mayor is charged with stealing money from a business, according to an indictment.

Court documents state Christopher Cannon, 37, is charged with theft of property equal to or greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000.

The indictment alleges Cannon stole from Baker’s Backhoe Service between Jan. 27, 2015 and Aug. 21, 2019.

The business describes itself as an “experienced excavation contractor” that has been around for more than three decades on its website.

Cannon was arrested Wednesday and is listed as being in custody in the Travis County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. His bond is set at $7,500, according to court paperwork.

He was Elgin’s mayor for two terms before losing the election in 2020. An attorney for him wasn’t listed online as of yet.