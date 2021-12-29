First look: Huge Bastrop 552 film studio may open in 2023

The design for the studio space at the Bastrop 552 movie studio and campus in Bastrop. (STG Designs)

BASTROP, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A 546-acre film studio and entertainment district near Bastrop has a target opening date for its first phase — August 2023.

That’s among the new details emerging about the Bastrop 552 project, which owner Alton Butler has said will eventually have 486,000 square feet of studio space, 300,000 square feet of warehouse/mill space and 200,000 square feet of office space in a horseshoe bend of the Colorado River.

Additionally, Bastrop Colorado Bend LLC, the company associated with the project, received approval Dec. 14 from Bastrop City Council to designate the site, located at 1240 Lovers Lane, as a media production development zone. The program provides a two-year exemption from sales and use taxes on items used during construction, maintenance, expansion, improvement or renovation of a media production facility.



Read the full story on the Austin Business Journal’s website.