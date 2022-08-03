Crews with Lake Travis Fire and Rescue assist Bastrop County ESD1 in fighting Margarita Fire on Aug. 1. (Photo: @laketravisfire)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said a wildfire near Dale is 90% contained as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews with Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1 from Red Rock have been fighting the fire off Margarita Drive since Monday morning. That is just northwest of Texas 21 in far western Bastrop County near the Travis and Caldwell County lines.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Wildfire Incident Response System’s map, the Margarita Fire burned 96 acres as of 5:18 p.m. Tuesday.

Bastrop County OEM said Monday at 3:30 p.m., structures in the fire area were being protected. No one was reported hurt as of Monday.

Texas A&M Forest Service map of Margarita Fire as of Aug. 2. (Courtesy: Bastrop County of Emergency Management)

Bastrop County OEM said crews with ESD 1 got help from Travis County Fire Rescue, Texas A&M Forest Service, STAR Flight, Acadian Ambulance, Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office as well as Bastrop County OEM.

On Tuesday, several wildfires broke out in Central Texas: