BASTROP (KXAN) — A fire at the Bastrop Metal Recycling plant was contained Friday afternoon.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said the fire was reported just before noon. A shelter in place was implemented as a precautionary measure for homes south of the location to State Highway 21.

It was lifted shortly after the fire was contained at 12:30 p.m.

No details were released about the cause of the fire.

It’s not known if anyone was hurt.