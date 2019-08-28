Lab results holding up answers for family of 17-year-old killed in head-on car crash

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two weeks after a 17-year-old’s life was cut short by a suspected drunk driver, a grieving family still doesn’t know if any charges will be filed.

“He didn’t deserve this. No mother deserves to have her child killed,” said Sanchez’ mother, Priscilla Porras.

Porras said she has good days and bad days. “There are days I can get up and move around, but then there are days that I feel like I can’t go on,” she told KXAN.

The Department of Public Safety says Francisco Sanchez Jr. was driving on State Highway 71, near Cedar Creek, when another driver hit him head-on. The crashed happened on August 10th.

The preliminary crash report says the other driver showed signs of being drunk during a trooper-conducted field sobriety test, and a blood sample was taken at the hospital — but the results have yet to be released and unanswered questions abound.

“It’s the same answer over and over again,” said Porras.

The Bastrop County District Attorney says while he understands what the family’s going through, evidence dictates the pace of investigations. He went on to say his office is waiting for the blood test results.

DPS says getting the results back could take months.

‘They need to hire more people or do something. They need to rush these things,” said Porras.

She said having to wait for months to see if any charges will be filed is making her grieving process even more difficult.

“It’s not helping,” she said.

Sanchez family says they want to know why the lab is taking so long for their sake and for everyone else who’s also waiting.

DPS crime lab’s workload

DPS operates 15 crime labs that help out local law enforcement. They test DNA, fingerprints and evidence like shoe prints and fibers.

They also help determine whether someone’s been drinking alcohol or doing illegal drugs.

About 80 percent of its work is for local law enforcement agencies. According to the Texas House Research Organization, DPS planned to ask for millions more in funding to help test a backlog of forensic evidence.

We reached out to DPS to find out if lawmakers approved any of that funding.