Exactly 10 years after deadly Bastrop County Complex fire, community reflecting on changes

FILE: On September 4, 2011, strong wind pushed trees into power lines starting the Bastrop County Complex Fire. It would become the most destructive wildfire in Texas state history (KXAN photo)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On September 4, 2011, Bastrop government agencies say tree limbs, which were not trimmed properly, snapped and hit power lines. Paired with strong winds, the collision of mother nature and man caused the most destructive wildfire in Texas state history.

The Bastrop County Complex fire burned for 55 days, destroying more than 1,600 homes as it claimed 32,000 acres. Two people lost their lives.

That fire would dramatically reshape how emergency crews and residents respond to natural disasters in the future. That’s a main focus of an event being held at the Bastrop County Convention Center Saturday to mark 10 years since that deadly fire started.

The Bastrop County Long Term Recovery Team is hosting the event. They were created after the Complex fire. They say they’ve been tapped to respond to two wildfires and five floods in Bastrop County in the decade since.

Saturday’s event will be both a reflection and commemoration of the Bastrop County Complex fire and will give residents updates on what’s being done differently now. Experts like fire mitigation teams, Smokey Bear and firefighters will be there to talk to people about preparedness and avoiding another catastrophe.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Bastrop County Convention Center.

You can find more details about the event, Perseverance in the Pines: 10 years road to recovery here.