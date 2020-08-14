Evacuations ordered for 2 areas of Bastrop County due to wildfire

People who live near PArk Road 1C and Cottletown Road near Smithville in Bastrop County due to a wildfire. (Google Maps screenshot)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop County residents who live in the 600-800 block of Cottletown and in the vicinity of Park Road 1C and Cottletown Road were asked to evacuate Friday afternoon.

Bastrop County’s Office of Emergency Management said at 12:40 p.m. folks that lived near Park Road 1C and Cottletown Road needed to get out of the area because of the fire, and then 10 minutes later it issued evacuation notices to those in the 600-800 block.

Law enforcement personnel are on scene and are knocking on doors to tell people they need to go.

